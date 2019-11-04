'Lone wolf' attacks by Islamic State operatives possible ahead of Republic Day: Home Ministry warning

Warning of possible 'lone-wolf' attacks by the Islamic State (IS) operatives, a high alert has been issued by central intelligence agencies to security forces across the country ahead of Republic Day, The Hindu has reported.

According to the report, a communication issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to all the states on November 1 stated that the overall security situation across the country remains a cause for concern.

According to the communication note, Pakistani intelligence agency, the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), continues providing infrastructural and other assistance to terror groups, particularly the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

"The reported nexus between home-grown terror outfits and Pakistan-based extremist organisations in terms of procurement of weapons, technology and training has added a new dimension to the threat scenario," it added.

The note has also stated that considering the "success" of the IS in radicalising a few Indian youths, a desperate individual might resort to some extreme measures, according to the newspaper.

"Significantly, the IS has urged its followers to carry out 'lone wolf' attacks in the country of their residence," the note added.

The note has also warned that the coastline on India's southeast and southwest is an easy landing ground for terror outfits to push their men and material into the country.

According to the newspaper, inputs received by the intelligence agencies indicated that Sri Lanka and the Maldives were being used by Pakistan-based terror outfits to carry out anti-India activities. The note also states that the abrogation of Article 370 and the Balakot air strikes have also enhanced the threat from the terror outfits.