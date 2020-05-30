App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 5.0 | Hotels, restaurants to reopen from June 8; health ministry to issue SOP soon

Also, religious places, other places of worship for public and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen from the same day

Moneycontrol News
The government has allowed reopening of hotels and restaurants from June 8 in the fifth phase of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown which will last till June 30, as per fresh orders by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per a circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 30, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be allowed with effect from June 8.

Also, religious places, other places of worship for public and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen from the same day, the union home ministry said in the circular.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the above activities will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare after consultation with the central ministries/department concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19, added the ministry.

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed from March 25 with an aim to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that has claimed 4,971 lives and infected more than 1.73 lakh people in the country.

The lockdown was then extended thrice up to May 31 with several restrictions eased in non-containment zones. India's economy has been severely hit by the lockdown with thousands of people losing their means of livelihood across the country.

The fifth phase of lockdown will start on June 1.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on May 30, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

