May 30, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News Live Updates | India records largest single day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases
Total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India have risen to 1.72 lakh. Follow this blog to track live updates.
Today is the 67th day of India’s nationwide lockdown meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. As we approach May 31, the Centre is expected to put out details of a possible lockdown extension soon. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,73,763 . The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 4,971. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 58 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.59 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries. Scroll down to track LIVE updates and happenings of the day on Coronavirus:
Coronavirus impact | Student housing segment facing huge losses; rent may fall 25%: Report
In the event of a delay in the commencement of the next academic sessions, student housing operators are likely to lose out on three to four months of revenue, the report states.
Several programmes have been organised in different parts of Bhubaneswar, including the Kalinga Stadium, responding to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's appeal to the people of Odisha to stand up and sing the state song at 5.30 pm on Saturday as a gesture of solidarity with the frontline workers engaged in the fight against COVD-19, officials said.
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 in the country registering a record single day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases till Saturday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 86,422 while 82,369 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. In the last 24 hours, 11,264 patients have recovered.
Patients undergoing surgery after contracting the novel coronavirus are at an increased risk of postoperative death, according to a new study published in The Lancet journal which may lead to better treatment guidelines for COVID-19.
In the study, the scientists, including those from the University of Birmingham in the UK, examined data from 1,128 patients from 235 hospitals from a total of 24 countries.
US President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation banning the entry of Chinese students and researchers having ties with the People's Liberation Army to dismantle China's efforts to use graduate students to acquire intellectual property and technology from America.
Trump's announcement came amidst escalating confrontation between the US and China over trade, the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Beijing's security crackdown in Hong Kong and the communist giant's aggressive military moves in the disputed South China Sea.
With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state, a renowned doctor said that following ramping up of COVID-19 tests, the government seems to be gradually shifting towards the Sweden or Taiwan model to contain the pandemic.
South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers.
Figures from South Korea's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,441 confirmed cases and 269 deaths. At least 12 of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.
US pharma giant Gilead Sciences has applied to India's drug regulator seeking marketing authorisation for its anti-viral drug remdesivir, which is being touted as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
Gilead Sciences, who is the patent holder of the drug, has the complete data about the pre-clinical and clinical studies for remdesivir, sources said.
US President Donald Trump on Friday said that America is terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization as he blamed it and China for the deaths and destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.
Stating that the funding of the WHO would now be diverted to other global public health organisations, Trump announced a series of decisions against China including issuing proclamation to deny entry to certain Chinese nationals and tightening of regulations against Chinese investments in America.
Trump also announced that the US will end special treatment of Hong Kong in response to Chinese imposition of new controls.
2,682 new coronavirus cases and 116 deaths, but the day also saw a record 8,381 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals, the state health department said.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now 62,228 while the total number of deaths is 2,098.