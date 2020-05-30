App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 5.0 limited to containment zones; Here are the three phases to 'unlock' the country

Lockdown 5.0 will be restricted only to containment zones. MHA said, "In the areas outside containment zones, all activities will be permitted, except the following, which will be allowed, with the stipulation of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in a phased manner."


Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to limit lockdown 5.0 to containment zones only. In an order on May 30, MHA said all activities outside containment zones will be permitted.

MHA said, "In the areas outside containment zones, all activities will be permitted, except the following, which will be allowed, with the stipulation of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in a phased manner."

Phase 1: 

Close

The following activities will be allowed from June 8, 2020

related news

Religious places

Hotels and restaurants

Shopping malls

ALSO READ: Lockdown 5.0 | Government extends lockdown in containment areas till June 30



Phase 2: 

Schools, colleges and educational institutes will be opened after consultations with states and union territories. Based on the feedback, decision will be taken in the month of July 2020.

Phase 3:

Dates for restarting the following will be decided after assessing the situation:

International air travel except permitted by MHA.

Metro Rail.

Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations.

Follow our live coverage here.

First Published on May 30, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #containment zones #lockdown #lockdown 5.0 #MHA

