App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 5.0 | Government extends lockdown in containment areas till June 30

Areas outside containment zones will be opened up in a phased manner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Reuters/Amit Dave
Reuters/Amit Dave

The government has extended the lockdown until June 30 in the containment areas.

As per a release by the government, the guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020 and will be effective till June 30, 2020.  The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus.

The key highlight in the fresh guidelines is that religious places, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services and malls will be allowed to reopen from June 8.

Close

Areas outside containment zones will be opened up in a phased manner.

related news

Phase 1: 
The following activities will be allowed from June 8, 2020

>>Religious places

>>Hotels and restaurants

>>Shopping malls

Phase 2: 

Schools, colleges and educational institutes will be opened after consultations with states and union territories. Based on the feedback, decision will be taken in the month of July 2020.

Phase 3:

Dates for restarting the following will be decided after assessing the situation:

>>International air travel except as permitted by MHA.

>>Metro Rail.

>>Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

>>Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations.

>>Health ministry will issue Standard Operating Procedures for Phase 1 activities.

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed from March 25 with an aim to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that has claimed 4,971 lives and infected more than 1.73 lakh people in the country.

The lockdown was then extended thrice up to May 31 with several restrictions eased in non-containment zones. India's economy has been severely hit by the lockdown with thousands of people losing their means of livelihood across the country.

The fifth phase of lockdown will start on June 1.

Here's the official document of the government's order:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown 5.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown 5.0 | Hotels, restaurants to reopen from June 8; health ministry to issue SOP soon

Lockdown 5.0 | Hotels, restaurants to reopen from June 8; health ministry to issue SOP soon

Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

Vaccine to prevent COVID-19 will take long time to be ready: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Vaccine to prevent COVID-19 will take long time to be ready: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.