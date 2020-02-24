App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Locals, foreigners turned away as Rajghat closes for visitors ahead of Trump's visit

Those turned away from the memorial included a group of 18 tourists from Ireland, who arrived on a bus as part of a guided tour of the national capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image-News18 Creative)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image-News18 Creative)

The entry of local and foreign visitors to Rajghat was prohibited on Monday ahead of the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump to the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said. Trump would visit Rajghat on Tuesday to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Those turned away from the memorial included a group of 18 tourists from Ireland, who arrived on a bus as part of a guided tour of the national capital.

Visitors said they were "disappointed" because of the "unannounced" closure of the memorial.

Close

"I was hoping to spend some time here. I had come here after checking on Google, which showed Rajghat is open today till 6 pm," said Manish, a local, who first dropped his younger sister at her examination centre in Chandni Chowk.

related news

"I thought while my sister took her board exam, I'll stay here till 1 pm and then return home with her. On my way to Rajghat, I had also checked spending time at the Red Fort but that too appeared was locked down for visitors. It's disappointing," said Manish, who works for a private company in Gurgaon but had taken a day off.

Mohammad Taufeeq, a native of Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh, had arrived at the site with his daughter Alizah and nephew Adnan but the trio, like several others, was unaware of the entry restrictions.

"I have come to Delhi to stay for a few days for treatment of my daughter's tumour at AIIMS. It's a nice, sunny morning so I thought maybe the kids can spend some time playing and I'll visit the memorial. But that's not happening now," he told PTI.

Several others, including women and college-going youth, arrived at Rajghat, on the banks of River Yamuna, but only to get turned away by security officials, who informed them about the closure.

"Visitors are not allowed today and tomorrow. Only officials working at Rajghat are being allowed," a security official deployed at the entry gate told PTI, adding the press was also barred entry.

Heavy security was in place around Rajghat on Monday, even as dog squads and a bomb disposal squad remained at work inside the premises along with other personnel.

The municipal corporation was also leaving no stone unturned in preparation for Trump's visit. The service lane outside the Rajghat was being cleaned by tankers of the municipal corporation while labourers were busy clearing stones, pebbles and even heaps of dust along the road.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #2016 U.S. electionPresident Donald Trump's campaign #Current Affairs #India #Rajghat #Trump India visit

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.