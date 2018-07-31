Leaders of Indian contingent for 2018 Asian Games: An MP facing attempt to murder charges and Suresh Kalmadi's ex-secretary

The leaders assigned to the Indian contingent for the 2018 Asian Games include controversial names like Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Rajkumar Sacheti.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has assigned an MP with multiple criminal cases and an ex-Kalmadi aide in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, according to an Indian Express report.

The Asian Games are set to be held in Indonesia in August.

Bhushan Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj, was appointed as the chef de mission for the Indian contingent. Singh, who is also the president of Wrestling Federation of India, has multiple cases against him which include charges of attempt to murder and dacoity.

One of the deputies assigned to Singh is Rajkumar Sacheti. Sacheti was the private secretary of Suresh Kalmadi, one of the prime accused in Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam. Sacheti had allegedly misused his position as joint director general of CWG according to the Central Vigilance Committee.

Recently, the IOA faced backlash after they named Kalmadi as an honorary lifetime president.

The Asian Games preparation for India have been mired in controversy. The decisions to not allow the football team to participate and not provide kits for sports whose federations are not recognized by the IOA have not been received well.

In 2016 Olympics, the continental manager for Rio Organising Committee, had threatened to cancel the accreditation of Sports Minister Vijay Goel after he violated the protocol rules multiple times.

Harayana minister Anil Vij had also travelled to Rio on state money to see "what problems players face".

The chief medical officer appointed for the Olympic Games was Pawandeep Singh, a radiologist who also happened to be the son of Tarlochan Singh, the then vice president of Indian Olympic Association.