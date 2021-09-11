MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kozhikode plane crash: AAIB report finds pilot's non-adherence to SOP probable cause

While trying to land at the airport amid rain, the aircraft overshot the runway and later broke into pieces. There were 190 people onboard when the crash happened on August 7, 2020.

PTI
September 11, 2021 / 10:00 PM IST
19 passengers and both pilots were killed in the incident. (Image: AP)

19 passengers and both pilots were killed in the incident. (Image: AP)

The pilot's non-adherence to the standard operating procedure is the probable cause of the Air India Express plane crash at the Kozhikode airport last year but the role of the systemic failures as a contributory factor cannot be overlooked in the accident, according to the AAIB probe report.

The crash, involving a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, killed 21 people, including the two pilots, and injured several others. While trying to land at the airport amid rain, the aircraft overshot the runway and later broke into pieces. There were 190 people onboard when the crash happened on August 7, 2020.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released the report on Saturday.

The report, released a little over a year after the deadly crash of the Air India Express plane, said the "probable cause of the accident was the non adherence to SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) by the PF (Pilot Flying)".

The PF continued an unstabilised approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, "half way down the runway, in spite of 'Go Around' call by PM which warranted a mandatory 'Go Around' and the failure of the PM to take over controls and execute a 'Go Around'", it noted.

Close

Related stories

According to the report, the investigation team is of the opinion that the role of systemic failures as a contributory factor cannot be overlooked in this accident.

"A large number of similar accidents/ incidents that have continued to take place, more so in AIXL, reinforce existing systemic failures within the aviation sector.

"These usually occur due to prevailing safety culture that give rise to errors, mistakes and violation of routine tasks performed by people operating within the system. Hence, the contributory factors enumerated below include both the immediate causes and the deeper or systemic causes," it added.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinida said the report would be made public in the next couple of days.

"Whatever steps that have been advocated on the basis of that report, those steps will be and has to be executed.

"... within the ministry, we will be also putting together a group of people that will be tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the steps that have been recommended in the report are put in place at the airport," the minister had said.

Last month, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told the Lok Sabha that final compensation offers have been made to all the next of kin of the deceased passengers, but none of the "next of kin has sent their acceptance as of date".

"Final compensation offers have been made to all the 165 injured passengers, out of which 73 passengers accepted the offer and have been paid a total amount of Rs 60.35 crore as the final settlement as of date," he had said.
PTI
Tags: #Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) #Kerala #Kozhikode #Kozhikode plane crash
first published: Sep 11, 2021 10:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.