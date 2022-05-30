English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Kerala monsoon onset on May 29 was subject to fulfillment of meteorological conditions, IMD clarifies

    The IMD had on May 29 laid out the conditions that need to be satisfied for the declaration of onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala, such as, if the depth of westerly winds extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and/or if the strength of the westerly winds have increased over the southeast Arabian Sea and is about 25-35kmph.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST
    Representaive image

    Representaive image


    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 30 clarified that its predictions about monsoon onset over Kerala on May 29 were conditional, subject to the fulfillment of certain meteorological conditions.

    The Met Department tweeted: “IMD reiterates that monsoon onset over Kerala on 29th May 2022 was subject to fulfillment of required meteorological conditions only.”

    The IMD had on May 29 laid out the conditions that need to be satisfied for the declaration of onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala, such as, if the depth of westerly winds extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and/or if the strength of the westerly winds have increased over the southeast Arabian Sea and is about 25-35kmph.

    The other conditions that needed to be met were "cloudiness over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Kerala have increased and the average outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) is about 189.7 W/M2; there has been widespread rainfall activity over Kerala during the past 24 hours and out of 14 rainfall monitoring stations for declaring the onset of monsoon over Kerala, 10 stations have received rainfall of 2.5 mm or more".

    However, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had reportedly said: “The south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, May 29, against the normal date of onset of June 1.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Notably, the southwest monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Meteorological Department (IMD #Kerala #monsoon #rainfall
    first published: May 30, 2022 07:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.