    Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of schedule

    The south-west monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)


    The south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    The south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, May 29, against the normal date of onset of June 1, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

    The south-west monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.

    Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on May 27 with help from remnants of Cyclone Asani that struck the Bay of Bengal a fortnight ago. The forecast had a model error of four days.

    The weather office declares the onset of monsoon over Kerala if 60 per cent of 14 weather stations in Kerala and Lakshadweep receive 2.5 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days, aided by favourable windfield and outgoing longwave radiation.

    logo-monsoon-tracker

    The IMD had declared the onset of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 16.

    Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on May 24, said that India's wheat crop could fall by 7-8% this year.

    Goyal also added that there are no immediate plans to lift a ban on wheat exports, but India will continue to export the agri commodity to those countries which are in serious need, are friendly and have a letter of credit.

    With inputs from agencies



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #monsoon #monsoon in India #Monsoon Tracker
    first published: May 29, 2022 12:27 pm
