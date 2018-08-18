App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala floods: Gujarat announces Rs 10 crore assistance for flood hit Kerala

According to the control room of the Kerala state disaster management authority, 194 people have been killed and 36 missing in the floods since August 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Gujarat government today announced financial aid of Rs 10 crore for Kerala which has been ravaged by the worst floods in almost a century.

According to the control room of the Kerala state disaster management authority, 194 people have been killed and 36 missing in the floods since August 8.

Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps and a tweet from Pinarayi Vijayan, the southern state's chief minister, said that the loss from the floods, as per initial estimates, was Rs 19,512 crore.

A Gujarat government press release issued today informed that chief minister Vijay Rupani had announced Rs 10 crore as financial assistance for Kerala.

related news

"Expressing sensitivity towards people affected by devastating floods in Kerala, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced Rs 10 crore financial assistance for the state from chief minister relief fund," the government said in a press release.

"Government of Gujarat is with flood affected people of Kerala and has announced Rs 10 crore financial assistance for the flood hit state," Rupani tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Governor P Sathasivam, CM Vijayan, Union Minister K J Alphons and officials conducted an aerial survey of the worst hit Aluva Thrissur regions of Kerala.

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Gujarat #India #Kerala #Kerala floods

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.