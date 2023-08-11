Kashmir’s revamped Lal Chowk, Clock Tower gear up to welcome tourists on Independence Day

School students during the full dress rehearsal for Independence Day parade in Srinagar. File photo

A revamped Lal Chowk and Clock Tower at the heart of Srinagar will be inaugurated by Jammu and Kaskmir L-G Manoj Sinha on the eve of Independence Day. A testimony to the Valley’s ever-changing political scene, both Lal Chowk and Clock Tower, got a facelift as part of the Srinagar Smart City project.

“The Clock Tower is renovated in a way it looks appropriate with surrounding buildings. Its height has been raised by about 10ft. The base, which was impacted by the 2014 flood has been retrofitted too. A structure has also been created for the National Flag,” said Iftikhar Ahmad Kakroo, Chief Engineer of Srinagar Smart City Project.

Kakroo said while the design of the renovated Clock Tower reflects Kashmir’s local culture and uses the Valley’s signature tiles, all four clock faces now share a common central processing unit and hence will show the same time.

Meanwhile, the iconic Lal Chowk has got a new look too. Athar Amir Khan, CEO of Srinagar Smart City said that the new design has incorporated the traditional architecture and added more grandeur to this iconic place. The Lal Chowk precinct has been designed as a pedestrian plaza.

“The entire Lal Chowk, Residency Road and spaces around it such as the Riverfront or Polo View Market have already started capturing the attention of both locals as well as tourists. Every day thousands are visiting. The redevelopment has brought these works on the tourism map. I am sure these projects will act as new anchor points as far as tourism is concerned,” said Khan.

While Lal Chowk and Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) are ready to welcome tourists, we take a look at some of the major events, which took place at the Lal Chowk impacting the nation’s history.

Nehru’s promise

It was 1948 and India had won a war against Pakistan. Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru arrived in Srinagar and unfurled the Tricolor at Lal Chowk. It was where he promised the Valley that it can choose its political future.

BJP’s Ekta Yatra

In 1991, then BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi embarked upon ‘Ekta Yatra’, which would begin from Kanyakumari and end in Srinagar. It was a period of peak militant activities in the Valley. Joshi, accompanied by various party leaders, including Narendra Modi, hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk on Republic Day amid gunshots and protests.

Amarnath Shrine Board controversy

Amid Amarnath land row, on August 15, 2008, police personnel hoisted the flag at the Clock Tower. However, it is said that soon a mob was seen marching towards the spot with the aim to hoist green flags.