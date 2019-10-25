App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Coalition collapse: H D Kumaraswamy targets Siddaramaiah again

I won't forget in this life. We too don't want your company," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Attacking Congress leader Siddaramaiah and holding him responsible for the collapse of the coalition government in Karnataka, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has asked him to "honestly" respond to questions about "damage" in the alliance between the two parties. Kumaraswamy, who headed the coalition then, told his former alliance partner that his party did not want any truck with him.

"What kind of support you (Siddaramaiah) gave during Lok Sabha polls? Who was in the heart of MLAs who were responsible for the collapse of the government? Will you honestly answer this question "who"? ..I'm indebted for your cooperation and support.

Asked about once again joining hands with the JD(S), if the BJP government fell after the December 5 bypolls to 15 constituencies, Siddaramaiah on Thursday had said, "We have got an experience from that (joining with JD(S)), and instead will go for polls."

Kumaraswamy in another tweet asked "who asked Siddaramaiah to join hands with us? Who had gone to his doors?" as he cited comments reportedly made by the Congress leader raising doubts about the longevity of the coalition government, while getting treated at a nature cure centre last year.

A video of Siddaramaiah purportedly stating that the coalition government will not last long after the Lok Sabha polls had gone viral a few days after the Kumaraswamy-led government came to power.

The Congress and JD(S), considered arch rivals in the old Mysuru region, joined hands to form the government under Kumaraswamy's leadership as the 2018 assembly polls threw up a hung verdict.

With its fall in July following rebellion by 17 disgruntled MLAs from both parties, Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah had held each other responsible for the collapse of the alliance administration.

Kumaraswamy's father and JD(S) patriarch had also targeted Siddaramaiah in the past for the collapse.

Coming to Kumaraswamy's defence, Gowda on Friday said what his son has said, is a "fact."

The former Prime Minister said Siddaramaiah had agreed for alliance and for Kumaraswamy to be Chief Minister following the decision from Congress high command, "but, at the end punished us." However, not willing to respond to Kumaraswamy's fresh attack on him, Siddaramaiah said "..it is not a new issue, it an old issue."

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 07:25 pm

