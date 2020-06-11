App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jama Masjid closed until June 30 due to 'critical' COVID-19 situation in Delhi: Shahi Imam

After taking public opinion and consulting scholars, it has been decided that from 'maghrib' (sunset) on Thursday till June 30, no congregational prayers will be performed in the Jama Masjid, Bukhari said.

PTI

The historic Jama Masjid will be closed for devotees with immediate effect till June 30 in view of "critical" conditions in the city due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the mosque's Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Thursday. Bukhari said he took the decision after consulting public and Islamic scholars.

The development comes after the Shahi Imam's secretary Amanullah died due to the novel coronavirus at the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday night.

The Shahi Imam said, "If the situation arises where the human life is at risk, it becomes obligatory to protect ones life."

Close

"Majority of the opinion is that saving of the human lives is paramount and the Shariah (Islamic jurisprudence) has ample excuse for this," he said.

related news

After taking public opinion and consulting scholars, it has been decided that from 'maghrib' (sunset) on Thursday till June 30, no congregational prayers will be performed in the Jama Masjid, Bukhari said.

"A select few people shall perform the daily five times namaz while the general worshippers will perform the prayers at their homes," he added.

The mosque had opened on June 8 after a gap of over two months with the government allowing further relaxations as part of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the novel coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

As religious places along with several other establishments, like shopping malls and offices, opened across the country on June 8, Bukhari asked governments to reconsider their decision in view of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

According to latest official figures, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is over 32,000 including 984 deaths. The number of active coronavirus patients in the city is over 19,000.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 08:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Jama Masjid

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

Coronavirus pandemic | Blood group O less susceptible to COVID-19, shows study

Coronavirus pandemic | Blood group O less susceptible to COVID-19, shows study

COVID-19 impact | A tough year ahead for multiplexes

COVID-19 impact | A tough year ahead for multiplexes

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.