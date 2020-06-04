App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Jailed Unitech directors seek daily access to lawyers via video conferencing, Delhi HC asks for Tihar Jail's response

Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued notice to the Tihar Jail authorities and sought their stand on Chandras' plea before the next date of hearing on June 9.

PTI

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Tihar prison authorities on a plea by jailed Unitech directors Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay seeking daily access to their lawyers via video conferencing, till the COVID-19 threat remains, to prepare their defence in the various cases against them.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued notice to the Tihar Jail authorities and sought their stand on Chandras' plea before the next date of hearing on June 9.

The Delhi government standing counsel (criminal), Rahul Mehra, accepted the notice on behalf of the jail authorities.

The Chandras were put in Tihar after the Delhi Police arrested them in March 2017 for allegedly duping homebuyers through two Unitech housing projects in Gurugram.

The Supreme Court has asked them to sell off their assets and raise funds to pay back the homebuyers.

In their plea, they have contended that due to the COVID-19 outbreak visits of advocates and family members have been stopped indefinitely.

"That because of the threat posed by the impending coronavirus followed by the nationwide lockdown the meetings with lawyers, pairokars, accountants and consultants were cancelled indefinitely," the petition has said.

The Chandras have also contended that the jail rules allow an inmate two legal visits a week for 30 minutes each.

"This is the case for prisoners facing one charge. It is submitted that no separate rules are prescribed, that allow inmates having several cases against them with multiple charges, to have access to their advocates for an adequate time," they have said.

Their petition seeks adequate time with their lawyers as there are several litigations which involve them.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Business #Delhi HC #India #Real Estate #Sanjay Chandra #Tihar Jail #Unitech

