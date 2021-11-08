MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

IRCTC starts Shri Ramayana Yatra special trains from Delhi: Fare, schedule, other details

IRCTC has started the Shri Ramayana Yatra special trains from Delhi from November 7, and it will be covering cities like Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
Shri Ramayana Yatra special trains were started on November 7 from Delhi by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). In an effort to boost pilgrimage, the train is running to several religious cities.

The Shri Ramayana Yatra special train's first tour started from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. All the major cities which are related to the life of Lord Rama and the Sanskrit epic Ramayana will be covered by the train.

There are a variety of packages available for the Shri Ramayana Yatra pilgrimage, the official statement released by the IRCTC. The second tour will start on November 16 and the third tour will begin from November 25.

The Shri Ramayana Yatra- Madurai train journey starting from November 16 will be of 12 nights/ 13 days while the Shri Ramayana Yatra Express- Sri Ganganagar train will start from November 25, and will be of 16 nights/ 17 days.

Here are schedule and stoppages of Shri Ramayana Yatra special trains:

-Ayodhya-Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple, Hanuman temple, Bharat Mandir at Nandigram

-Bihar- Sitamarhi, Ram- Janki Temple

-Temples in Varanasi, Prayag, Chitrakoot and Shringverpur

-Nasik- Trimbakeshwar temple and Panchvati

-Hampi- Krishkindha city

-Rameshwaram- Last destination of the tour

Fare of Shri Ramayana Yatra special train:

Under the 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative by the Government of India, IRCTC has launched this special pilgrimage train. Rs 82,950 per person for 2AC and Rs 1,02,095 for 1AC class are the fares announced by the IRCTC.

IRCTC further added, "Package Price covers Train Journey in AC classes, Accommodation in AC Hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer and sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers, etc. All necessary health precautions measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour".
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #IRCTC #Shri Ramayana Yatra special trains
first published: Nov 8, 2021 09:46 am

