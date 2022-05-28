English
    IRCTC introduces Jannat-e-Kashmir tour package starting at Rs 34,300 per person

    IRCTC has shared the information related to the package through a tweet.

    News18
    May 28, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
    IRCTC is offering a luxurious and affordable tour package under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiatives.

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) brings you a variety of tour packages from time to time to take you to different parts of the country. They have now brought the Jannat-e-Kashmir tour package.

    If you also want to visit Kashmir, which is also known as ‘Paradise on Earth’, during the summer holidays with your family and friends, this is a great opportunity for you. IRCTC has shared the information related to the package through a tweet.

     

     

    IRCTC is offering a luxurious and affordable tour package under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiatives. Through this package, IRCTC is going to take you on a tour of the beautiful plains of Kashmir at packages starting from Rs 34,300 per person. This package is for 6 nights, and 7 days and the journey will start from Lucknow. IRCTC has partnered with Indigo to transport the passengers from Lucknow to Kashmir. The tour will start on June 18, 2022, and go on till June 23, 2022.

    Fares start from Rs 34,300 per person

    The per person expenditure on triple occupancy in comfort class is Rs 34,300, whereas for double occupancy it increases by Rs 1,200 per person to Rs 34,500. If you are travelling solo, the cost of single occupancy is Rs 48,650. For a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed, the charge is Rs 32,100 while for a child of the same age without a bed it would cost Rs 28,100. Under this tour package, one will be able to visit many beautiful places, including Jammu, Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam.

    How to book

    You can book this tour package through the official website of IRCTC. Apart from this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices. For more information related to the package, you can visit the IRCTC official website.



    News18
    Tags: #Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav #IRCTC #Jannat-e-Kashmir #Kashmir #railways #TRAIN
    first published: May 28, 2022 03:21 pm
