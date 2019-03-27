App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indians want to buy motor insurance only after being caught by traffic cops: Survey

Seven in every 10 respondents claimed to buy insurance after being caught by traffic police.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

A majority of Indian customers buy car insurance only after being apprehended by the traffic police, says a survey by COCO by DHFL General Insurance.

The report said that seven in every 10 respondents claimed to buy insurance after being caught by the traffic police.

The percent of renewals is not high either.  The survey said that 43 percent of respondents from Delhi have not renewed their car insurance policy, even after being caught by the traffic policy, followed by 40 percent from Bengaluru and 33 percent from Mumbai. Further, 25 percent of the respondents said that they have forgotten to renew their car insurance.

The study was conducted to encourage conversations and increase awareness of the underlying factors and behavioural traits involved while obtaining a car insurance policy. The total base of this survey is 1025 respondents across three key metro cities, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

related news

According to the COCOBarometer conducted in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, approximately 74 percent of the respondents have an active car insurance policy.

The remaining 26 percent with a lapsed policy, claim that their insurance company failed to remind them about the policy renewal or they just forgot to renew it on time.

Interestingly, 19 percent respondents claim that paying fine is cheaper than buying insurance.

Vijay Sinha, MD and CEO, COCO by DHFL General Insurance said: "Buying an insurance policy is considered as an additional financial drain, and people are willing to risk the penalties of driving without insurance to save money in the near term. As an insurer, we believe we have an important role to play in creating awareness on the value of buying car insurance, along with demystifying insurance by offering transparent products."

All vehicles running on Indian roads are required to have a valid third party motor insurance policy. This is mandatory as per the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. Customers can also buy a comprehensive cover that protects the vehicle from damage as well as provides third party cover.

Customers are aware about mandatory insurance

About four in every 10 of the respondents with lapsed insurance, have been caught by the traffic police. The percentage of respondents being caught by traffic police is most in Delhi (43 percent) and least in Mumbai (33 percent). Yet, one in every four respondents didn't buy a policy even after being caught by the traffic police.

'Law' and 'concern for car' are equally important while obtaining insurance. With respect to individual products, comprehensive with zero-depreciation cover is the most opted policy for car insurance with 70 percent of the car owners availing it. The survey also pointed that that 'third-party only' was the least preferred policy for car insurance.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Election Commission to Look Into 'Urgency' of PM's Address to Nation F ...

No Relief for Disqualified Congress MLA, Gujarat HC Refuses to Stay Ta ...

Woman with Two Wombs Gives Birth to Twins Nearly a Month After Deliver ...

Justin Bieber Says Family and Health More Important, Puts Music on Hol ...

Smoking Not Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

'Tilting at Windmills’: Pakistan Quotes Don Quixote After India’s ...

Pakistan Tries to Cool Row Over PM Imran Khan's Comments on Afghanista ...

Avengers Endgame Star Paul 'Ant-Man' Rudd Reveals His Secret of Stayin ...

Hearing Loss Before 50 May Raise Drug Abuse Risk

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Universal basic income could cost us 1.8% of GDP, says P Chidambaram

Tipu Sultan's silver-mounted gun fetches 60,000 pounds at UK auction

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower in volatile trade, Nifty below 11,450 ...

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Jet Airways shares continue upward march; close over 3% higher

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters down ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.