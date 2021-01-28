Indian Railways to resume Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express operations on February 14

File image of a Tejas Express train (Image: PTI)

The Tejas Express -- the Indian Railways' corporate train run by the IRCTC -- will resume its services on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai and Lucknow-New Delhi routes from February 14, the Railway Ministry has announced.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had restarted operation of Tejas Express trains from October 17, 2020 to cater to the growing demand ahead of the festive season, after a hiatus of seven months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However in November 2020, state-owned IRCTC announced that it will cancel Tejas Express trains from the following week citing to low occupancy.

Now, in a bid to ensure social distancing, every alternate seat on these two trains will be kept vacant.

Once seated, railway passengers will not be allowed to exchange their seats. Passengers will be thermally screened before entering the coach. IRCTC Tejas Express passengers will be provided a “COVID-19 protection kit", which will contain a bottle of hand sanitizer, one face shield, one mask and a pair of gloves.