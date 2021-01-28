MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Indian Railways to resume Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express operations on February 14

IRCTC had restarted Tejas Express operations in October 2020 to cater to the growing demand ahead of the festive season, after a hiatus of seven months amid the coronavirus pandemic. However in November 2020, it announced cancellation of these services citing to low occupancy.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
File image of a Tejas Express train (Image: PTI)

File image of a Tejas Express train (Image: PTI)

The Tejas Express -- the Indian Railways' corporate train run by the IRCTC -- will resume its services on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai and Lucknow-New Delhi routes from February 14, the Railway Ministry has announced.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had restarted operation of Tejas Express trains from October 17, 2020 to cater to the growing demand ahead of the festive season, after a hiatus of seven months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However in November 2020, state-owned IRCTC announced that it will cancel Tejas Express trains from the following week citing to low occupancy.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

Now, in a bid to ensure social distancing, every alternate seat on these two trains will be kept vacant.

Once seated, railway passengers will not be allowed to exchange their seats. Passengers will be thermally screened before entering the coach. IRCTC Tejas Express passengers will be provided a “COVID-19 protection kit", which will contain a bottle of hand sanitizer, one face shield, one mask and a pair of gloves.

Close

Related stories

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC #Tejas Express
first published: Jan 28, 2021 09:08 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.