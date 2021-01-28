MARKET NEWS

January 28, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 cases rise to 3.07 lakh in Mumbai, death toll reaches 11,319

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 23 lakh people in India have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 310th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,06,89,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,53,724 deaths. A total of 1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,76,498 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.65 percent of th
e total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.91 percent. Globally, more than 10 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 21.70 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 23 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • January 28, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Mumbai logs 434 cases; growth rate dips to 0.13%

    Mumbai reported 434 new COVID-19 cases and six fresh fatalities, while nearly 500 patients recovered from the infection yesterday, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) updated data, after the new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the financial capital increased to 3,07,169, while the death toll rose to 11,319. (PTI)

  • January 28, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United Kingdom LIVE Updates | UK records second-highest daily COVID toll yesterday 

    The United Kingdom recorded its second-highest daily death toll from COVID-19 yesterday since the start of the pandemic as the government battled to speed up vaccination delivery. With a highly transmissible new variant of the virus surging across the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shuttered the economy and is rushing out vaccines faster than the country's European neighbours in a bid to stem the pandemic. (Reuters)

  • January 28, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 310th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

