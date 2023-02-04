English
    India, U.S. discuss Narendra Modi White House visit

    He was first invited to the White House after he became prime minister in 2014 by Barack Obama.

    Reuters
    February 04, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter.

    U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to deepen ties with the world’s largest democracy as part of his bid to win what he has framed as a contest between free and autocratic societies, especially China.

    The White House and the Indian Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

    Dates are not finalized, the sources said. Discussions about a possible White House visit intensified this week as Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.