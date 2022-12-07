India seeks preferential treatment from global fertiliser suppliers; says will not tolerate cartelisation

With fertiliser subsidy expected to rise sharply to USD 27 billion this fiscal on high global rates, the government on Wednesday asked global suppliers to give preferential treatment to a big market like India and asserted that it will not tolerate price cartelisation.

India is a major importer of fertilisers as well as raw materials. It imports about 9 million tonnes of urea to meet domestic demand. Significant quantities of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) and MoP (muriate of potash) are also imported.

Addressing a conference organised by the Fertilisers Association of India (FAI), Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government has taken various reforms and increased subsidy to ensure farmers get soil nutrients at an affordable price.

He said the government will promote alternate fertilisers like nano liquid urea and nano DAP as part of its efforts to become self-reliant.

Mandaviya invited global companies to set up fertiliser manufacturing plants and storage facilities in India, besides partnering with Indian firms to supply soil nutrients.

The minister also expressed concern over the rise in the government's fertiliser subsidy bill because of the sharp rally in global prices, saying whatever happened in the global market following the Russia-Ukraine war was unfair and not correct.

"But whatever has happened to fertiliser (prices) following COVID pandemic and the war is not right." Mandaviya said he analysed the rise in international prices of fertilisers during the last one year and found that it was not market driven.

"It is not proper for any sector when a country or a company decides the price. It should always be determined by market," Mandaviya said.

Though it could help the global fertiliser suppliers in the short run, it will be counterproductive in the long run since India will move towards alternate fertilisers, he added.

Mandaviya, who is also the health minister, noted that India supplied medicines to more than 150 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not increase prices or compromise on quality.

"During the last three years, we have witnessed an increase in prices of fertilisers and raw materials. Our government has brought various reforms and ensured that fertilisers are made available at affordable prices to Indian farmers.

"We have done this by increasing the amount of fertiliser subsidy from USD 10 billion for the pre-pandemic year 2019-20 to almost USD 27 billion in the current year," he said.

The minister said the world is currently facing severe challenges regarding the cost and availability of fertilisers.

Mandaviya said there is a dire need for global stakeholders to have reasonable and transparent mechanisms and take long-term views in dealing with issues of fertilisers in the larger interest of global food security.

Long-term agreements will have an important role to play in making steady progress in this direction, he added.

The minister highlighted that the government has facilitated various such agreements and MoUs between Indian fertiliser companies and foreign suppliers to ensure consistent supply.

"This is also an opportune time for global suppliers to understand the dynamics of big market like India and give us a preferred treatment," he said.

Noting that every challenge throws an equal opportunity, Mandaviya said the crisis has made countries like India rethink and replan on alternatives, including nano fertilisers.

"In the times to come we would certainly choose fair and frank partners, rather than tolerating cartelisation," he asserted.

Mandaviya said the country will become self-sufficient in urea by 2025 as the government is reviving many closed plants.

At present, the country's urea (conventional) production is 260 lakh tonnes, while around 90 lakh tonnes are imported to meet local demand.

The government is making available fertilisers -- namely urea and 25 grades of P&K fertilisers -- to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers/ importers.

Under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme, which is being implemented since April 2010, a fixed rate of subsidy (in Rs per kg basis) is announced for nutrients namely Nitrogen (N), Phosphate (P), Potash (K) and Sulphur (S) by the government on an annual basis.

The subsidy rates per kg for the nutrients N, P, K, and S are converted into per tonne subsidies on the various P&K fertilisers covered under the NBS.

In case of urea, the Centre fixes the maximum retail prices and reimburses the difference between the maximum retail price and production cost in the form of a subsidy.