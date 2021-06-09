IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane for next four days

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar. (Image: News18)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane for the next four days.



IMD issues red alert in Mumbai, Palghar & Thane districts for today and orange alert for the next four days

— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

An orange alert has been issued for several districts for the coming few days, as "heavy to very heavy rainfall" will be "very likely" in pockets of the Konkan region, including Mumbai.

For Raigad, however, the IMD has issued a red alert for June 10 and an orange alert for the following three days.

The Met Department said: “Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places predicted in various districts on Konkan belt during orange alert days.”

An orange alert has also been issued for Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts – located in western Maharashtra -- on June 12 and 13, i.e., Saturday and Sunday. IMD further issued orange alerts for Bhandara, Gondia, and Gadchiroli districts located in the Vidharbha region on June 13.

After announcing the arrival of southwest monsoons over Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on June 9, the Met Department had issued a red alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad predicting “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning/gusty winds and very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places”.

The IMD had further said that the conditions are favourable for the onset of monsoons in other parts of Maharashtra in the next two to three days.

With the onset of monsoons, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received torrential rainfall on June 9. The heavy rains caused severe waterlogging at several places and disrupted local train services also.

As per IMD, the western suburb of Santacruz recorded 164.8 mm rain in just six hours starting 8.30 am and Colaba – located in south Mumbai -- recorded 32.2 mm rain during the same time.

