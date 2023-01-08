Himachal Pradesh revises petrol, diesel rates. Details here

(Representative Image)

Himachal Pradesh government on January 8 increased value added tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. The hike varies as per different fuel stations. On the other hand, the govt slashed taxes on petrol by 0.55 paise.

After the revision, the VAT on diesel, will now go up to Rs 7.40 per litre from Rs 4.40 per litre, pushing prices in the state to Rs 86 per litre.

The revision in the fuel rates comes on the same day as the four-week-old Himachal Pradesh cabinet headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was expanded with the induction of seven ministers, including Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

With the induction of seven members, the strength of the cabinet rose to nine. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered oath to the newly inducted ministers in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhawan.

Shimla district with seven MLAs has been given a lion's share in the cabinet with three ministers and one Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS), while Bilaspur, Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti failed to get any representation. Besides the post of deputy speaker, three berths are still vacant as maximum number of ministers, including the chief minister cannot exceed 12.

