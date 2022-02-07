Hijab-saffron shawl row in Karnataka: Govt PU College allows Muslim girls to wear scarf, makes them sit separately

The principal explained the government's order to the girls. As the students continued to insist on wearing the headscarves, they were asked to go to a separate room arranged for them. (Image: ANI)

Amid the hijab-saffron shawl row, Government PU College in Karnataka’s Kundapur allowed entry to Muslim girl students who came wearing hijabs on February 7. However, they were asked to go to a separate room arranged for them.



Karnataka: Students wearing hijab allowed entry into the campus of Government PU College, Kundapura today but they will be seated in separate classrooms. Latest visuals from the campus. pic.twitter.com/rEE8HfVzR1

The principal talked to those girls and explained to them the government's order. As the students continued to insist on wearing the headscarves, they were asked to go to a separate room arranged for them.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state issued a circular on February 5 banning clothes which disturbed peace, harmony and, law and order in the educational institutions across the state. This led to a controversy in the state.

A group of students studying at Venkataramana College in Kundapur came in a procession to the college on the day wearing saffron shawls. They were prevented from entering the premises by the college principal and the police personnel present there. The students said they will wear the shawls if hijab-wearing girls were allowed in classes. They agreed to enter the classes removing their shawls only after the principal assured them that no hijab-wearing students will be allowed to enter classrooms.

Speaking about the hijab-saffron shawl row, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “Wearing a hijab and shawl (saffron) both aren't allowed into college premises."

"The state government has already clarified that students should wear the uniform approved by college management. Everyone should follow it. All are equal and children of Mother India,” he said.

“This culture should come from educational institutions. Students should think beyond religion. Uniform is a symbol of equality. I suspect some vested interest behind these issues (Udupi row). I directed cops to inquire about it as to who is involved in instigating it,” he said.

Earlier, the president of the Muslim Central Committee and former MLC Haji KS Masood said the principal of a college does not have the right to disallow students into class for wearing hijab. The principal should make it clear under whose orders he had told the students to not wear hijab, Masood said in a statement.

The committee has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai, state ministers and the Education Department seeking permission for girl students to wear hijab. An issue involving students should not be communalised, he said.

The students have approached the court seeking to safeguard the rights guaranteed in the Constitution, Masood said in the statement.