Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why people are sending straws, sippers to arrested tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy

Arrested activist Stan Swamy is 83 years old and suffers from Parkinson’s Disease. Because of his medical condition, he finds it difficult to drink water without a straw and a sipper.

Moneycontrol News

People have started taking to social media to inform that they have sent straws and sippers for arrested tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy. Why? Because the National Investigation Agency told a Mumbai court a day ago that it does not have Stan Swamy’s straw and sipper and hence, would not be able to provide him the same.

Important to note here that activist Stan Swamy is 83 years old and suffers from Parkinson’s Disease. Because of his medical condition, he finds it difficult to drink water without a straw and a sipper – because Parkinson’s makes your hands shake.

Swamy was arrested on October 8 in connection with the Elgar Parishad case and is currently at the Taloja prison in Maharashtra. He had submitted an application in a Mumbai court seeking a direction to the NIA to return his straw and sipper, which were allegedly seized from him during the time of his arrest.

The NIA denied being in possession of Father Stan Swamy’s straw and sipper. So, Swamy’s lawyer Sharif Shaikh had to file a fresh application to obtain these along with winter clothing. Prison authorities will be responding to both applications on December 4. Until then, the senior citizen, who had to be shifted to the prison hospital soon after his arrest, will continue to struggle to eat and drink.

Taking cognizance of his plight and the back and forth over providing just a sipper and a straw, netizens decided to take things in their own hands and began sending sipper and straw parcels to the Taloja Jail. They then shared screenshots of the orders they have placed on social media and asked concerned authorities if this would expedite the process somehow.

In a country where it is said ‘dushman ko bhi paani mana nahin karte’, here we are, denying an old man of our own...

Posted by Soumitra Karnik on Thursday, November 26, 2020



NIA doesn't have a sipper-cup to give Fr. Stan Swamy who is being held in Taloja Prison. He's 83 yrs old, feeble & no...

Posted by Vishal Dadlani on Thursday, November 26, 2020



First Published on Nov 27, 2020 10:52 pm

tags #Bhima Koregaon case #Elgar parishad Case #Father Stan Swamy #National Investigation Agency

