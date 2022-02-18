English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils new biotechnology policy

    The "Gujarat Biotechnology Policy 2022-27" has been formulated with a vision to create over 1.20 lakh new employment opportunities as the state government expects to attract capital investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the sector in coming years, said an official release.

    PTI
    February 18, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled a new biotechnology policy for the next five years that seeks to make Gujarat one of the leading states in the country in the key sector and create 1.20 lakh employment opportunities.

    The "Gujarat Biotechnology Policy 2022-27" has been formulated with a vision to create over 1.20 lakh new employment opportunities as the state government expects to attract capital investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the sector in coming years, said an official release.

    In his address on the occasion, the CM asserted that the policy's objective is to make Gujarat competitive in the biotechnology sector and maximise benefits from it.

    The policy offers financial assistance for technology acquisition, skill development, alternative energy production, quality certification and bandwidth leasing, feature which was not there in the previous policy, said the CM.

    Through the innovative CAPEX (capital expenditure) and OPEX (operational expenditure) models, overall financial support for units have been significantly increased, he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    As per the policy document, MSMEs with a capital investment of less than Rs 200 crore will be given maximum assistance of Rs 40 crore. Large or mega projects with a capital investment of more than Rs 200 crore as well as special projects like emerging technologies will be given assistance of up to 25 per cent of the total capital expenditure (maximum Rs 200 crore), the document said.

    Similarly, MSMEs with a capital investment of less than Rs 200 crore will be given assistance of maximum of Rs 5 crore per annum, while mega and special projects will be given assistance of up to 15 per cent of the total operating cost in the limit of Rs 25 crore per annum, it said.

    Under the policy, eligible firms will get assistance at an interest rate of 7 per cent on term loans, with an annual ceiling of Rs 20 crore. Moreover, such firms will also get 100 per cent reimbursement for five years on electricity duty paid by them.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bhupendra Patel #biotechnology policy #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 07:47 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.