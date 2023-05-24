Govt launches UDAN 5.1 for helicopter routes to boost remote area access

Representative Image

In a bid to bolster connectivity and ensure seamless access to remote areas across the nation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, on May 24, unveiled UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) 5.1.

Building upon the success of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- UDAN through four previous rounds, and with the ongoing implementation of the fifth round (version 5.0), the latest initiative takes a stride forward by incorporating helicopters to achieve last-mile connectivity.

According to an official statement, for the first time under RCS-UDAN, this round is designed specifically for helicopter routes.

UDAN 5.1 introduces several notable features aimed at enhancing connectivity and accessibility across the country.

One key update is the expanded operational scope for operators, allowing routes where either the origin or destination location falls within a priority area. Previously, both points had to be in priority areas to qualify.

Additionally, the scheme has reduced airfare caps by up to 25 percent to make helicopter travel more affordable for passengers. Moreover, the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) caps for operators utilising single and twin-engine helicopters have been significantly increased.

These adjustments are designed to improve the financial viability of operating the awarded routes, encouraging more operators to participate in the scheme and contribute to better connectivity throughout the nation.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel said, "The latest round of UDAN scheme is a testament to two emerging phenomena in Indian civil aviation - one, a deeper democratisation of air travel with a focus on last-mile connectivity. Second, a growing appetite for helicopters in aiding tourism. Greater helicopter penetration through such efforts will help boost tourism, hospitality, and thus, our local economies."

UDAN 5.1, developed after consultations with stakeholders including helicopter operators, aims to provide last-mile connectivity and boost the Indian civil aviation industry's helicopter segment.

Previous rounds have successfully operationalised 46 helicopter routes, benefiting hilly and North East states, while this round targets a larger number of routes for coverage.

UDAN scheme has provided air connectivity benefits to passengers, concessions to airlines operating regional routes, and contributed to the economic development of unserved regions.