    Govt amends export policy for biofuels

    On August 28, 2018, the government had imposed restrictions on export of biofuels within days of putting similar conditions for its imports. A licence is required for both exports and imports of biofuels. Biofuels include ethyl alcohol, petroleum oil and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, bio-diesel and mixtures.

    PTI
    March 23, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST
    The government said the export of biofuel from special economic zones and export oriented units are allowed for fuel as well as non-fuel purposes without any restriction, if the biofuel is produced by using imported feed stock.

    The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has amended that notification of 2018 "to the extent that export of biofuel from special economic zones/export oriented units, are allowed for fuel as well as non-fuel purpose without any restriction when produced using only imported feed stock".

    Special economic zones and export oriented units are meant specifically for export purposes.

