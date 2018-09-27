Global NCAP gives 4-star rating to Vitara Brezza; zero to Renault's Lodgy

Maruti Vitara Brezza | 1,40,945 | R 9.99 lakh ex-showroom: The Maruti Vitara Brezza is the first crossover to be featured in this list. The car sold 1.4 lakh units last year and also won the Indian Car of the Year 2017 award. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki India website)

Vehicle safety group Global NCAP has given four stars to Maruti Suzuki India's compact SUV Vitara Brezza and zero to Renault's multi purpose vehicle Lodgy for adult occupant protection after conducting crash tests.

The UK-based group conducted crash tests on the standard variant of Brezza which comes with dual airbags and standard variant of Lodgy which comes without airbags.

However, Renault India said all its models in the country meet and exceed the regulations set by ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India).

As per the crash test findings, which were released Thursday, Global NCAP said Brezza with standard double airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX anchorages, achieved four stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection.

"The adult occupant protection was good and robust. The child occupant protection rating was only two stars due to the forward facing positioning of the 18 month old dummy in the test, though the 3 year old dummy received good protection," it said.

On the other hand, NCAP said Renault Lodgy without airbags in its standard version achieved zero stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection.

"The zero star result was partly due to the lack of airbags which caused the head and chest to impact the steering wheel," it added.

The car also showed an unstable structure during the crash with deformations even in the rear door and a rupture in the foot well area, it noted.

Stating that the four star result for Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza is really impressive, Global NCAP Secretary General David Ward said: "It demonstrates clearly the safety engineering capabilities of India's leading vehicle manufacturer. It also shows the beneficial effects of the Indian Government's new crash test standards helping to raise levels of vehicle safety".

In contrast the zero star to Renault Lodgy is extremely disappointing, he added.

"It's time now for Renault to make front air bags standard across their entire Indian product range," Ward said.

Renault India in a statement said: "(It) has taken great strides in vehicle safety. The company shares the goal of improving road safety worldwide, including the adoption of robust vehicle safety standards. Our products are ARAI certified, which is the current mandate in India".

The tests by Global NCAP are conducted at speeds that are higher than those prescribed by the regulatory authorities, not only in India but also in developed markets, it noted.

The results of Global NCAP have to be seen in that perspective, Renault India said.

Global NCAP conducts crash tests at 64 km/hr which is much more than 48 Km/hr prescribed by the regulatory authorities in India.