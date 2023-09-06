G20 technical workshop on 'Climate Resilient Agriculture' discusses scientific and innovative solutions

The G20 technical workshop on "Climate Resilient Agriculture" held here deliberated on issues related to climate resilient agriculture needs and innovations, case studies and experiences, policy, finance, and institutional needs for climate resilient agriculture.

The Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare organised the workshop from September 4 to 6, which was attended by about 100 delegates including those from the G20 member states, invited countries, and international organisations, an official release said on September 6.

Senior delegates from different countries and international organisations discussed technological, institutional and policy-related needs and imperatives. They also deliberated on scientific and innovative solutions that are required to address these emerging challenges to reduce the uncertainty in the agriculture food systems, it said.

The concluding session was held under the chairmanship of SK Chaudhari, Deputy Director General (Natural Resource Management), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, who reiterated that by adopting climate-resilient crop varieties, managing the natural resources and imparting capacity building to the farmers and other stakeholders climate resilience can be achieved.

He also explained the possibilities of adapting climate-resilient technologies in the G20 countries. The delegates from G20 countries expressed their views and opinions on climate-resilient practices, the release said.

The officials explained that the adoption of climate resilient technologies are significant and can be upscaled by capacity building of the farmers and other stakeholders, it said.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Jal Shakthi, Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Earth Sciences attended the meeting and presented their views on various issues of agriculture research pertaining to climate change in the global context, the release added.