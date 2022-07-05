English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    France's Safran Group CEO briefs Rajnath Singh on plan to setup MRO facility in India

    The MRO facility, to be set up in Hyderabad through the direct foreign investment of $150 million, is expected to create 500-600 highly skilled jobs, the Ministry of Defence said.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meeting Safran Group CEO Olivier Andries (Image: PIB)

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meeting Safran Group CEO Olivier Andries (Image: PIB)

    A delegation led by Olivier Andries, the chief executive officer of French aircraft engine maker Safran Group, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 5 to brief him about the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility that the company is setting up in India.

    The MRO facility, to be set up in Hyderabad through the direct foreign investment of $150 million, is expected to create 500-600 highly skilled jobs, the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

    The facility will be able to overhaul over 250 engines per year in the beginning, it added.

    Andries informed Singh that the company's two entities - Safran Aircraft Engines and Safran Electrical & Power India Pvt Ltd - will be set up in Hyderabad this week.

    Safran Aircraft Engines, which involves an investment of 36 million euros and located on 10 acres of land in the Hyderabad SEZ, "will produce parts and components for advanced aircraft engines including rotating seals", the defence ministry said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Safran Electrical & Power India will produce harnesses for civil and fighter jets, it added.

    Also Read | Opinion: Road to self-reliance in weapons manufacturing is a long journey

    Safran-HAL Aircraft Engines, a joint venture between Safran and the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), will also be set up in Bengaluru this week, the release noted.

    The joint venture will be producing rigid piping for aircraft engines, including those used in helicopters, the defence ministry said, further adding that it is expected to hire 160 highly skilled personnel.

    During the meeting with Singh, the Safran CEO outlined his company’s long-term plan in "co-development and co-production of advanced jet engines" and "transfer of technology as per the existing policy of Government of India", the release further stated.

    The defence minister noted the "great importance" India attaches to the strategic partnership with France, and invited Safran to work on more projects in India in accordance with the government's ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaigns.

    "We are a big market. However, we are increasingly focused on making in India for addressing the needs in a competitive manner and supplying to friendly foreign countries. You can leverage all the competitive advantages India offers, including the cost advantages and availability of trained manpower," Singh said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aatmanirbhar Bharat #Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) #Make in India #Ministry of Defence #Rajnath Singh #Safran Group
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 08:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.