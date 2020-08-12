172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|former-karnataka-chief-minister-siddaramaiah-tests-negative-for-covid-19-will-be-discharged-on-august-12-5687741.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tests negative for COVID-19, will be discharged on August 12

Siddaramaiah has "completely recovered", and according to doctors the throat swab and blood test conducted for the second time, have come negative, a statement said.

PTI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital here has tested negative and will be discharged tomorrow, his office said on Wednesday.

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly celebrated his 72nd birthday on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah has "completely recovered", and according to doctors the throat swab and blood test conducted for the second time, have come negative, a statement said.

Close

The Congress leader was admitted to Manipal Hospital hospital on August 4. Siddaramaiah had fever only during the initial two days, other than that he had no symptoms of the infection.

"Doctors have said that Siddaramaiah will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow," it added.

His son and Congress MLA from Varuna Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah had tested positive for coronavirus on August 7.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was also undergoing treatment for the viral infection at the same Manipal Hospital was discharged on Monday after recovery. He is currently under self-quarantine at home.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 11:41 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Karnataka #Siddaramaiah.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.