Floor price removal will lead to inventory loss of Rs 400 crore for REC-based projects: ICRA

The recent order of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to reduce the forbearance prices and remove the floor price for renewable energy certificate (REC) will result in an inventory loss of nearly Rs 400 crore for existing REC-based projects, says ICRA.

The forbearance price is the ceiling or maximum price determined by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) within which RECs can be dealt in the power exchanges.

The floor price, on the other hand, is determined based on the difference between the project viability requirement and average power purchase cost determined for different renewable energy technologies across states.

In its order dated June 17, the commission removed the floor price for RECs against the prevailing floor price of Rs 1,000 and reduced the forbearance price to Rs 1,000 per REC from Rs 2,400 for solar RECs and from Rs 3,000 per REC for non-solar RECs, citing the significant reduction in wind and solar power tariffs over the past three years.

The revised prices are effective from July 1, 2020 and valid till June 30, 2021. The last such price revision was undertaken in March 2017.

"The removal of the floor price and revision of the forbearance prices of RECs without extending the vintage multiplier would lead to inventory losses for existing REC based projects, with estimated inventory loss of Rs 400 crore," Group Head and Senior Vice President, Sabyasachi Majumdar said.

On the other hand, the reduction in prices is a positive for the obligated entities such as distribution utilities and captive industrial users, who meet their renewable purchase obligation(RPO) targets through RECs as it is likely to improve the RPO compliance by the obligated entities, he added.

RECs remain an important instrument to enable the distribution utilities and captive users without access to renewable sources meet their RPO targets.

"The annual savings from the REC price revision for the obligated entities is estimated to be at least Rs 700 crore, based on the average traded price and volumes traded in FY2020 and considering that the RECs would trade at prices closer to the revised forbearance price. The savings would be higher, if the prices on the exchange remain lower than the forbearance price," ICRA noted.

The demand for RECs has improved since November 2017, with the improved compliance of RPO norms by discoms, given the government focus on improving the share of renewables in overall generation and increased regulatory focus on compliance towards RPO norms, as well as regular downward revision in floor and cap prices of RECs by CERC.