App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Expert committee to submit report to Karnataka govt on possible community transmission

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which stood at 3,408 as of June 1, was 11,923 on Saturday.

PTI

With a spike in coronavirus cases in the city, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday said an expert committee advising the Karnataka government on COVID-19 related matters would soon submit its report on possible community transmission.

"...There is a committee of experts, who have had discussions with the Chief Minister. They will take three-four days to survey the entire Bengaluru after which they will give a report. Once they submit it, we will inform you," he told reporters in response to a question on whether there was community transmission.

The statement from the Minister, who is in-charge of COVID-19 management in the city, has come amid reports quoting some senior experts indicating that community transmission might have begun in some places, especially in certain parts of Bengaluru.

Close

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which stood at 3,408 as of June 1, was 11,923 on Saturday with the capital city topping the districts in the infection count.

related news

A total of 2,531 cases have been reported in the city as of Saturday evening, which includes 84 deaths and 533 discharges. A total of 596 positive cases were reported on Saturday alone. Ashoka said the government was looking at all options to control the spread of the virus and considering Ayurveda medicines to boost immunity.

"Certain states like Kerala have adopted some Ayurvedic practices...a team of doctors had met us in this regard- to increase immunity- there is a plan to distribute it (Ayurveda medicine) to people in Bengaluru. No formal decision has been arrived at yet in this regard," he said.

The Minister said a new tag system, "a model to the entire country," would be introduced to keep a watch on those in quarantine and to prevent people from flouting this norm. Once the person is tagged, it would remain active for 14 days and if the individual tried to cut it, a beep sound would alert officials manning the system, he said.

This was being done following complaints that those supposed to be in quarantine were roaming outside, keeping their phones at home, Ashoka said, adding that there were even reports of people escaping from hospitals. "It (tag system) is in the process...we are in talks with a company in this regard," he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 28, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal

Delhi government allows restro-bars, clubs to sell beer stock expiring by Jul 15 to liquor shops

Delhi government allows restro-bars, clubs to sell beer stock expiring by Jul 15 to liquor shops

UK plans localised lockdowns as COVID-19 deaths among Indian-origin people remain high

UK plans localised lockdowns as COVID-19 deaths among Indian-origin people remain high

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.