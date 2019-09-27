Dr Kafeel Khan cleared of charges in Gorakhpur tragedy, demands compensation for victims' families

Uttar Pradesh-based pediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan has demanded compensation for the families of victims after having been absolved of charges of medical negligence and corruption. Khan was suspended from Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College following the deaths of a large number of encephalitis-afflicted children at the hospital,

The doctor on September 27 said on Twitter that he always knew he had not done anything wrong. “On that fateful day, I did what I could do best, as a doctor, father and a common Indian,” said the doctor, adding that he was punished for the crime he didn't do.

“After 2 yrs, enquiry report, (commissioned by @myogiadityanath govt) has accepted that there is no evidence of medical negligence. I was nowhere involved with oxygen supply/tender/maintenance/payment or order (sic)” he posted adding a report by The Times of India.

According to the report, after two years of suspension from Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, an inquiry against Dr Khan has absolved him of the charges of corruption, medical negligence and not performing his duty to his fullest on the day over 60 children lost their lives at the hospital due to shortage of oxygen in August 2017.

The doctor had spent almost nine months in prison for the charges of which he has now been absolved of. Released on bail by the Allahabad High Court, he continues to be suspended from the institute, the report said.

The inquiry report, which was submitted on April 18 by investigating officer Himanshu Kumar, principal secretary (stamps and registration department), to Uttar Pradesh's medical education department, has said that Dr Khan was not guilty of negligence and that he had made all efforts to control the situation on the night of August 10-11, 2017.