Digi Yatra, better slot administration help improve air travel convenience: Govt

The government has implemented various measures to improve travel convenience for passengers as the average monthly passenger handling capacity at Delhi and Mumbai airports stands at 74 million and 60 million respectively.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, on August 7 in a press release said that these initiatives include enhancing terminal capacity through infrastructural improvements, installing additional X-ray machines for baggage checks, and deploying more personnel from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), airlines, and airport operators.

The management of slot allocation and coordination with airlines to avoid flight bunching are also part of these efforts.

For a seamless travel experience, the government also introduced Digi Yatra, which utilises Facial Recognition Technology for biometric-based travel. In its initial phase, Digi Yatra has been launched at airports in Delhi, Bangalore, Varanasi, Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.

Upgrading the airport infrastructures is an ongoing process undertaken by AAI or Airport Operators based on operational needs and demand. The Ministry of Civil Aviation launched UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) to promote regional air connectivity and affordable air travel.

AAI and PPP Airport Operators invest over Rs 98,000 crore, including Rs 25,000 crore by AAI during 2019-24, to develop and modernise existing airports and build new ones. This aims to accommodate passenger growth and improve air travel safety and comfort.