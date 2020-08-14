Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Travel time between cities, highway amenities, completion date and other key details

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) company for the financing, construction and operation of the Delhi-Mumbai 'Greenfield' Expressway. Registered under the name of DME Development, the SPV will be wholly-owned by the NHAI, it said in a statement on August 13.

Under Phase-1 of the NHAI's Bharatmala project spanning over a period of five years (2017-18 to 2021-22), the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the flagship highways.

Key details about the highway project:

>> Spanning 1,275 km, it will be an eight-lane expressway, with a provision to expand to 12-lanes in the future.

>> With a design speed of 120 kilometres per hour, it is set to be India's longest greenfield expressway. This means one can cover the Delhi to Mumbai stretch in roughly 11 hours via this route.

>> A network of 75-way side amenities has also been planned on either side of the expressway, at an interval of 50 km.

>> The project has a capital cost of Rs 82,514 crore which includes land acquisition cost of Rs 20,928 crore.

>> The corridor is being executed in the Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) mode and is projected to be completed by March 2024.

>> The development of the Delhi – Mumbai expressway is estimated to generate employment of nearly 50 lakh man-days during the construction phase.

>> It will also act as an alternative to the existing route along NH-48, which is longer (1,440 km) as well as more congested.