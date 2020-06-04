Cyclone Nisarga: Restoration work begins in Maharashtra's Raigad district

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities in Maharashtra's Raigad district have started restoration work in the region that bore the brunt of Cyclone Nisarga, an official said on June 4.

The cyclone made landfall near Shrivardhan in the district on Wednesday afternoon and lashed the coastal areas of Alibaug, Revdanda, Revas, Murud, Mhasala and Roha with strong winds and heavy rains.

Several kutcha houses, temporary shades were destroyed, trees and electrical poles were uprooted and roofs of some structures were blown away by the storm, the official said.

Once the storm abated on Wednesday evening, personnel from the NDRF and district administration assessed the damages and began restoration activities, he said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Cyclone Nisarga

NDRF teams helped people repair their homes in Alibaug, Revdanda and other tehsils, which were severely hit, he said.

Among 20 teams of NDRF deployed in state, seven were already stationed in Raigad district to tackle emergencies and more personnel reached the district on Thursday morning, the official added.

Taking to Twitter director general of NDRF Satya Narayan Pradhan said, "More teams of #TEAMNDRFINDIA moved to Raigad for #PostNisargaRestoration work. Total 20 teams deployed across Maharashtra state. 7 teams each in Raigad & Mumbai for restoration work."

Pradhan also shared photos of NDRF personnel helping people repair their houses and clearing uprooted trees.

Apart from Raigad, the teams also carried out restoration activities along the coastline of Mumbai and in Thane.

In Thane, an NDRF team was felicitated by citizens for their timely service during the natural disaster.



