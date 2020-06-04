Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates | Mumbai spared major damage after cyclone hits Maharashtra coast

After hitting the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph in the afternoon on June 3, Cyclone Nisarga weakened into a 'deep depression' late evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The process of landfall, which began at 12.30 pm near Alibaug in Raigad district, had completed by 2.30pm, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. Alibaug witnessed wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

Mumbai was spared major damage from the cyclone Nisarga after the severe storm changed direction slightly and made a landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from Mumbai, in a huge relief to the country's financial centre already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a slight change of direction towards north-eastwards which meant the impact of the cyclone on Mumbai was less severe than originally expected, the IMD said in a statement.

Mumbai witnessed moderate rainfall throughout the afternoon. The weather began to clear towards the evening, the IMD said.

Police and civic officials said three people died--two in Pune and one in Raigad district--in cyclone-related incidents.