Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates | Mumbai spared major damage after cyclone hits Maharashtra coast
Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates:
After hitting the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph in the afternoon on June 3, Cyclone Nisarga weakened into a 'deep depression' late evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The process of landfall, which began at 12.30 pm near Alibaug in Raigad district, had completed by 2.30pm, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. Alibaug witnessed wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour.
Mumbai was spared major damage from the cyclone Nisarga after the severe storm changed direction slightly and made a landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from Mumbai, in a huge relief to the country's financial centre already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a slight change of direction towards north-eastwards which meant the impact of the cyclone on Mumbai was less severe than originally expected, the IMD said in a statement.
Mumbai witnessed moderate rainfall throughout the afternoon. The weather began to clear towards the evening, the IMD said.Police and civic officials said three people died--two in Pune and one in Raigad district--in cyclone-related incidents. Catch LIVE updates here:
Cyclone weakens further; now a deep depression
50,000 moved to safety in Mumbai ahead of the cyclone
Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra LIVE updates | The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai witnessed 117 incidents of tree fall, nine incidents of wall or portion of house collapse, but there was no report of any casualty or injury due to the cyclone.
In its statement, the BMC said that between 8 am to 6 pm on the day, 117 complaints of tree fall were reported in Mumbai, of which 39 were from south Mumbai, 40 from eastern suburbs and 38 from western suburbs.
It further said that 39 incidents of short-circuit were reported in the city during the same period and nine incidents of house fall, including three were from south Mumbai and four from western suburbs, were reported on the day. (PTI)
Nearly 50,000 people staying close to the seashore and landslide-prone areas in Mumbai were either evacuated or they themselves moved to safer locations ahead of Cyclone Nisarga, which hit the Maharashtra coast yesterday, although the country's financial capital largely remained unscathed by it.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that since June 2 it evacuated nearly 20,000 citizens to the temporary shelters and other 30,000 shifted on their own to safer locations in response to its advisory. (PTI)
Mumbai was spared major damage from the cyclone Nisarga after the severe storm changed direction slightly and made a landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from Mumbai, in a huge relief to the country's financial centre already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police and civic officials said three people died--two in Pune and one in Raigad district--in cyclone-related incidents
