App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai may witness its first cyclone in recorded history

The financial capital has never been hit by a cyclone in the month of June in documented history. Cyclone Phyan in 2009 was the nearest a cyclone has gotten to Mumbai, but ultimately it never made landfall in the city.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

As Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coast of Maharashtra, thousands have been evacuated while NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed.

The capital city of Mumbai, along with Palghar, Thane, and Raigad are on Red Alert. There is a warning of flash floods in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Nashik.

Municipal authorities are on their guard, taking stock and readying shelters. Meanwhile, no flights will be allowed to land or take off at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport till 7pm today in view of the approaching storm.

Close

If Cyclone Nisarga does make a landfall in Mumbai, it will be the first every cyclone to do so in recorded history, The Times of India has reported.

related news

The financial capital has never been hit by a cyclone in the month of June in documented history. Cyclone Phyan in 2009 was the nearest a cyclone has gotten to Mumbai, but ultimately it never made landfall in the city.

The story about the 1882 Bombay Cyclone, which purportedly killed 1 lakh people is shown to be an urban legend by scientist Adam Sobel.

The reason for this is the location of Mumbai and the weather dynamics of the Arabian Sea. Even though the Arabian Sea sees one to two cyclonic formations every year – far less than the Bay of Bengal – they tend to go west towards Oman and the Gulf of Aden.

Click here for LIVE updates on Cyclone Nisarga

If not west, then they head north towards Gujarat, as with the 1998 cyclone that killed at least 10,000 people, or Cyclone Vayu which hit the Saurashtra coast last year in June.

Sridhar Balasubramanian, a professor of mechanical engineering at IIT Bombay, told the newspaper that Easterlies (winds which move from east to west) nudge the cyclonic system away from the north-western coast.

Besides, a pre-monsoon high pressure formation along the western coast, also acts as a barrier. So, even when a strong cyclone forms in the Arabian Sea, it is likely to weaken as it approaches land.

Of land, storm systems have been forming near Kerala, but do not intensify due to friction provided by land. According to the report, the Nisarga Cyclone system also formed near Kerala due to high sea surface temperature, weak wind shears and monsoon westerlies, which provided moisture. Whether it will intensify further, and by what magnitude, remains to be seen.

Read Also: Did climate change cause Cyclone Nisarga? Here is what experts say

“Generally, the dynamics near Mumbai are not conducive for cyclones to thrive,” Balasubramanian told the newspaper.

However, a 2015 study from Princeton shows rise in cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea. In 2019, five of eight Indian Ocean cyclones were formed in the Arabian Sea – the most since 1902.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Cyclone Nisarga #India #Indian Meteorological Department #Maharashtra #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Sitaram Yechury calls for pan-India protest on June 16 against migrant workers' crisis

Sitaram Yechury calls for pan-India protest on June 16 against migrant workers' crisis

Coronavirus impact | IITs to grade students based on past results, hold viva on video calls

Coronavirus impact | IITs to grade students based on past results, hold viva on video calls

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 cases reaches 2 lakh-mark; Cabinet approves more SOPs to farmers

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 cases reaches 2 lakh-mark; Cabinet approves more SOPs to farmers

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.