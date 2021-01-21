MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Over 7.86 lakh beneficiaries receive coronavirus vaccine

Total 7.86 lakh people have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India. Of these, 1,12,007 people received the vaccine on January 20.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has clarified that neither a vial of COVID-19 vaccine nor a session is wasted in case of absenteeism as the jabs are allotted to another beneficiary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines -- Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India -- for emergency use in the country.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

A total of 7.86 lakh beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 14,119 sessions held till the evening of the fifth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> On the third day of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Maharashtra, 18,166 healthcare workers or 68 percent of the targeted beneficiaries for the day were administered vaccine doses on January 20, according to an official release.

> The authorities have ordered an investigation to find out how 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine got frozen and wasted due to their storage in sub-zero temperature violating norms at Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam's Cachar district, an official said.

> Bhutan and Maldives have become the first two countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India under grants assistance in sync with its 'neighbourhood first' policy.

> India will provide one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal under grant assistance, the Minister for Health and Population said.

> IndiGo has transported 21.6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 16 cities across the country between January 12 and January 19. The vaccines were moved from Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune to 16 locations across the country, including Vijayawada, Guwahati, Patna, Raipur, Bhopal, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, Imphal, Agartala, via 21 flights, IndiGo said in a statement.

> Altogether 1,097 healthcare workers received coronavirus vaccine shots in Nagaland on January 20, taking the number of vaccinated beneficiaries to 3,970, a health official said.

> As many as 45 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on the day, a health official said.

On January 20, 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 2,353 sessions, the ministry said. Here is the state-wise vaccination on the day:

StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh22,548
Bihar38
Chhattisgarh5,219
Karnataka36,211
Kerala262
Madhya Pradesh6,731
Tamil Nadu25,251
Telangana6,834
West Bengal2,296
Maharashtra16,261
Odisha7,891
Punjab2,003
Haryana1,192

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Jan 21, 2021 08:06 am

