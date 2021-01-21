Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi govt grants COVID-19 relief aid of Rs 10,000 to 407 labourers

Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi govt grants COVID relief assistance to over 400 labourers
The Delhi government has granted COVID-19 relief assistance of Rs 10,000 each to 407 construction workers, reported news agency PTI citing a statement. "We urge all the construction workers to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board so that they receive all due benefits," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. More than 2,000 construction workers will also receive the relief amount in the coming weeks, the statement said. (PTI)