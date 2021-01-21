MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 21, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi govt grants COVID-19 relief aid of Rs 10,000 to 407 labourers

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.05 crore, including 1.52 lakh deaths.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 303rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,05,95,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,52,718 deaths. A total of 1,02,45,741 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,97,201 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.86 percent of th
e total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.7 percent. Globally, more than 9.67 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 20.71 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • January 21, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi govt grants COVID relief assistance to over 400 labourers

    The Delhi government has granted COVID-19 relief assistance of Rs 10,000 each to 407 construction workers, reported news agency PTI citing a statement. "We urge all the construction workers to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board so that they receive all due benefits," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. More than 2,000 construction workers will also receive the relief amount in the coming weeks, the statement said. (PTI)

  • January 21, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | 68% of targeted recipients get COVID-19 vaccines

    On the third day of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Maharashtra, 18,166 healthcare workers or 68 percent of the targeted beneficiaries for the day were administered vaccine doses yesterday, an official release said. On Tuesday, 14,883 healthcare staffers, or 52.68 percent of the targeted beneficiaries for the day, were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across 274 centres. With this, a total of 51,650 healthcare workers have received the first dose of vaccines since the drive began on January 16, barring Sunday and Monday when the exercise remained suspended, it said. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 21, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | WHO plans slew of COVID-19 vaccine approvals for global rollout

    The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to approve several COVID-19 vaccines from Western and Chinese manufacturers in coming weeks and months, a document published yesterday shows, as it aims for rapid rollouts in poorer countries.
    COVAX, a global scheme co-led by the WHO, wants to deliver at least 2 billion COVID-19 doses across the world this year, with at least 1.3 billion going to poorer countries. But it has so far struggled to secure enough shots due to a shortage of funds, while wealthy nations have booked large volumes of vaccines for themselves. (Reuters)

  • January 21, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 303rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.