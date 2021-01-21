Maharashtra tops 20-lakh mark with 2,886 new COVID-19 cases; 52 die

Representational image

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on January 21 with the addition of 2,886 fresh cases, said a state health department official.

With the new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,00,878. The grim milestone was reached more than 10 months after the first coronavirus case was reported in the state in second week of March 2020.

Maharashtra has also become the first state in the country to reach the 20-lakh COVID-19 caseload mark.

The state reported 52 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 50,634, he said.

Also, 3,980 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 19,03,408, the official said.

The state now has 45,622 active cases of COVID-19, he said.

Mumbai city reported 527 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 3,04,653, while its death toll rose to 11,278 after 10 more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

With 61,719 new tests, the number of samples examined in the state so far has gone up to 1,40,19,188, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,00,878, new cases: 2,886, deaths: 50,634, discharged: 19,03,408, active cases: 45,622, people tested so far: 1,40,19,188.