COVID-19 Vaccine | Delhi can inoculate 18-44 age group for only 2 more days: AAP leader

Representative image of the COVID-19 vaccine vaccination process (Image: Reuters)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said in a video address on May 19 that Delhi will have to halt COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group as the current stock of Covishield will last only two more days, and Covaxin’s stock is already over.

As a result, the Delhi government will have to temporarily shut down nearly 350 centres that are administering Covishield after two days from May 19.

Atishi claimed that there has been no intimation from the central government of any new supply for the 18-44 age group yet, neither has the Serum Institute of India (manufacturing Covishield) or Bharat Biotech (manufacturing Covaxin) updated the AAP government about the same.

She said: “For the 18-44 age bracket, we have been reiterating a number of times in the past few days that Covaxin’s stock is almost over, and Covishield’s stock is left only for two days. We will have to temporarily shut down nearly 350 centres that are administering Covishield after 2 days from now, while centres administering Covaxin are already closed. We have received 8,17,690 doses for this segment, and out of which 7,04,280 have been utilised. This means that as of today morning, we are left with 1,13,410 doses.

We have not been informed by the central government of any new supply for the 18-44 age group yet. No commitments have been received from neither Bharat Biotech nor Serum Institute of India.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

She further informed the Centre that Delhi can provide Covaxin jabs to beneficiaries aged above 45 years and healthcare and frontline workers for only one more day, and Covishield for three more days.

The AAP leader said: “For those above 45 and healthcare/frontline workers, Covaxin’s stock is left for one day, and Covishield’s stock is remaining for three days. We have received 45,44,250 doses for this category, out of which, 42,88,350 have been utilised. This means, 2,55,900 are still left with us. We are expecting another stock of Covishield for 45+ to arrive in the next 3 days. Hence, we are hoping that the immunisation of this category will continue.”

She added: “Covaxin’s stock has not been committed by the centre, but we are in talks with them to initiate its supply, as a lot of people are going to be ready to take the second dose of Covaxin in the coming days.”

According to the AAP MLA, 1,05,357 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on May 18, out of which, 88,332 were first doses. Delhi has administered nearly COVID-19 vaccine 48,00,705 doses up till now and nearly 10,94,619 people have received both their vaccine shots and are fully vaccinated.

In an urgent appeal to the Centre, the senior AAP leader and MLA requested the Government of India to take cognizance of the vaccine shortage in Delhi and supply sufficient doses at the earliest.

She said: “We are hoping that the centre will understand this problem of vaccine shortage that Delhi is facing and will supply enough vaccine doses at the earliest.”