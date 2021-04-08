COVID-19 surge: Here's a list of states that have imposed night curfew, partial lockdown

Source: Reuters

Restrictions on the movement of people—weekend lockdowns to night curfews—have been brought back in several parts of the country as states scramble to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm the health infrastructure.

With more than 1.26 lakh new infections reported in that last 24 hours, India on April 8 reported its highest daily cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This is the third day running that the daily caseload has breached the 1-lakh mark. India's case tally has risen to 1,29,28,574, while the death toll has touched 1,66,862.

Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic

Here's a list of states that have imposed restrictions in view of surging coronavirus cases:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am till April 30. There will also be a weekend lockodown all through the month.

Maharashtra’s new COVID-19 guidelines: All your questions answered

All shops, malls and markets, except those selling groceries, medicines and vegetables, will remain closed till April 30.

Cinemas, multiplexes, theatres, video parlours, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, water parks, salons, beauty parlours and spas will remain shut during the period.

Restaurants and bars will also remain closed except those that are part of a hotel but round-the-clock takeaways have been allowed.

Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on April 7 extended night curfew across the state. Punjab also banned political gatherings till April 30. Singh said the night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am.

As part of the fresh curbs, the number of people who can attend funerals and weddings has been reduced to 50 people for indoors and 100 for outdoors. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all government employees while in office, a statement said.

Read | Punjab imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am till April 30

Cinema houses will operate at half the capacity. Schools and educational institutions, except medical and nursing colleges, have been closed till April 30.

Delhi

The Delhi government on April 6 imposed a seven-hour night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, till April 30 to curb the spread of the coronavirus cases in the national capital.

People will require a soft or hard copy of the e-pass to travel during curfew hours. The e-pass can be obtained from the Delhi government's website www.delhi.gov.in.

Also Read | Night curfew in Delhi: What is allowed, what is banned

However, the order exempts people of certain professions from the curfew. Those include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, the inter-state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of the offices of diplomats and those holding any constitutional post.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services will also be exempted.

Uttar Pradesh

While most of the state is free from restrictions, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has ordered a night curfew—9 pm to 6 am—from April 8 to April 16. Government and semi-government personnel and those with essential services in the private sector will be kept out of it.

Schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other educational institutes, barring medical, nursing and para-medical ones, will remain closed till April 15.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government on April 7 announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in all "urban areas" of the state. Government offices will operate for five days a week for the next three months.

The government also announced a lockdown in urban areas of all districts on every Sunday till further orders. A seven-day lockdown has been ordered for the entire Chhindwara district.

Gujarat

Gujarat has imposed a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities of the state. The restrictions were earlier in force from 9 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot cities in Gujarat.

The cities where the curfew is being imposed are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamangar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehasana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.

Read | Gujarat: Night curfew imposed in 20 cities amid COVID-19 surge; here's all you need to know

The government has also banned political or social gatherings till April 30 and has further reduced the number of guests at a marriage ceremony to 100. Government offices will remain closed every Saturday and Sunday in April.

Odisha

In Odisha, the state government has extended the night curfew to 10 districts. Curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

All activities except essential services are banned during the night curfew period.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums till April 19. The night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am.

Read | Rajasthan imposes fresh COVID-19 restrictions: Everything you need to know

Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited but home delivery of food has been allowed.

COVID-19 test is also mandatory for travellers entering the state. The test report must not be older than 72 hours.

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has announced a night curfew in the city from 10 pm to 5 am until further notice. Only essential services will be allowed to function during the period, an official release said.

No gatherings will be allowed during the curfew hours and all restaurants have been asked to close by 10 pm.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a lockdown in the Raipur district with effect from April 9 to 19. Raipur collector S Bharathi Dasan issued the order declaring the entire district, including the state capital, as a containment zone.

Offices of Central state governments, semi-government as well as private offices and banks will remain closed. Telecom and railway offices and airports will be allowed to function, the order said.

Read: Raipur under 10-day lockdown from April 9; Chandigarh bans non-essential movement in night curfew hours

Hospitals and ATMs have been kept out of the purview of the lockdown, it said. Delivery of milk and newspapers will be allowed from 6 am to 8 am and between 5 pm and 630 pm. Home delivery of LPG cylinders is also allowed.