Coronavirus News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS

April 08, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

cases have increased to 7,88,223. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, with 50,143 discharges in the last 24 hours, the data stated. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.14 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.93 lakh have died so far.

: Today is the 380th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 96,982 coronavirus infections in a day pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,26,86,049. The death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 new fatalities. Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the active