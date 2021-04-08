English
April 08, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.83 Crores today. A total of 8,83,72,277 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 pm today, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 380th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 96,982 coronavirus infections in a day pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,26,86,049. The death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 new fatalities. Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the active
cases have increased to 7,88,223. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, with 50,143 discharges in the last 24 hours, the data stated. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.14 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.93 lakh have died so far.
  • Coronavirus News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS
    More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours in the country
  • April 08, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry writes to Principal Secretaries of Health & Family Welfare of Punjab, Delhi & Maharashtra, asking them to undertake necessary corrective actions immediately for improving the COVID19 vaccination drives in their state/UT. 

  • April 08, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 60 students at IIT Roorkee test positive

    A total of 60 students at IIT Roorkee tested positive for COVID19 in the last few days. 5 hostels have been sealed after students tested positive: IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava

  • April 08, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 59,907 new COVID cases, 30,296 recoveries, and 322 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Total cases: 31,73,261
    Active cases: 5,01,559
    Total recoveries: 26,13,627
    Death toll: 56,652

  • April 08, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today

     

