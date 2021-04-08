English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and attend the Annual Market Analysis Conference (EDECMA) starting 10th April at No Cost!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy tests positive for COVID-19

Oommen Chandy, the 77-year-old veteran Congress leader, who had been the Kerala Chief Minister for two terms, had kept busy these past weeks, campaigning for the Congress party in the state that went to polls on April 6.

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 10:16 PM IST
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has tested COVID-19 positive

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has tested COVID-19 positive

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who had been suffering from fever for the past two days, tested COVID-19 positive on April 8.

Although his family wishes to treat him at home, news agency IANS quoted sources as saying that he might be moved to a private hospital soon.

The 77-year-old veteran politician had been the Kerala Chief Minister for two terms; He had kept busy these past weeks, campaigning for the Congress party in the state that went to polls on April 6.

He had to travel the lengths of Kerala for the election campaign and was reportedly looking pale while he was waiting for his turn to cast his vote at his home turf Puthupally in Kottayam district, where he is hoping to win for the 12th time.

The news of Oommen Chandy testing positive for COVID-19 came just hours after Kerala’s incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that he is COVID-19 positive.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Kerala is among the states that have witnessed a spike in daily COVID-19 cases. The positivity ratio in the state touched 6.81 percent on April 8 after 4,353 new coronavirus infections were added in the past 24 hours.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Kerala #Oommen Chandy
first published: Apr 8, 2021 10:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.