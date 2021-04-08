Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy tests positive for COVID-19

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has tested COVID-19 positive

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who had been suffering from fever for the past two days, tested COVID-19 positive on April 8.

Although his family wishes to treat him at home, news agency IANS quoted sources as saying that he might be moved to a private hospital soon.

The 77-year-old veteran politician had been the Kerala Chief Minister for two terms; He had kept busy these past weeks, campaigning for the Congress party in the state that went to polls on April 6.

He had to travel the lengths of Kerala for the election campaign and was reportedly looking pale while he was waiting for his turn to cast his vote at his home turf Puthupally in Kottayam district, where he is hoping to win for the 12th time.

The news of Oommen Chandy testing positive for COVID-19 came just hours after Kerala’s incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that he is COVID-19 positive.

Kerala is among the states that have witnessed a spike in daily COVID-19 cases. The positivity ratio in the state touched 6.81 percent on April 8 after 4,353 new coronavirus infections were added in the past 24 hours.