37 doctors of Delhi hospital test COVID-19 positive despite being vaccinated

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has also hit Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as 37 doctors at the private facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Most of these doctors have mild symptoms; few had to be hospitalised after they complained of uneasiness. Of the 37 doctors, 32 are in home isolation and five are admitted in the hospital for treatment, sources said on April 8.

All the doctors got infected while attending to COVID-19 patients at the hospital, despite having received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of the inoculation drive that started on January 16.

Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 8 -- the highest single-day surge this year – with 24 more people dying due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the Delhi Health Department.

A hospital source said: “Thirty-seven doctors who were serving coronavirus patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and rest five are admitted in the hospital.”

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been among the facilities which have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic for nearly a year.