COVID-19 Update: BMC commissioner allows round-the-clock e-commerce, home delivery of food

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has said he would issue an order that will allow for round-the-clock e-commerce and home delivery of food, throughout the weekend lockdown as well. The order will be applicable in Mumbai and will be issued by 4 pm on April 7, Chahal told CNBC-TV18.

The commissioner's new orders come in the wake of strict regulations that were announced in Maharashtra on April 4, by the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to control the transmission rate of the contagion.

According to the orders issued under its action plan, 'Break the Chain', the e-commerce service would continue regularly from 7 am to 8 pm. But now, after the commissioner's order comes into force, e-commerce will be allowed to operate round the clock. The same goes for food delivery as well.

Co-founder and CEO of Big Basket Hari Menon welcomed the decision, saying that this is great news for consumers and that this time the supply chain is a lot more prepared.

"We also request consumers to avoid stocking up and buy only what they need. The supply chain is in a lot better state of readiness this time around. And consumers have the assurance that all safety and hygiene protocols are strictly adhered to by BigBasket".

From April 5, the state of Maharashtra has been under strict night curfews from 8 pm to 7 am, and will also experience a lockdown every weekend, till April 30.

Maharashtra has been seeing a massive surge in cases, with the latest numbers crossing the 50,000 marks. As of April 6, the state reported 55,469 total cases.

Mumbai itself recorded 10,030 new COVID-19 cases on April 6, the second-highest daily count so far.

The Centre has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to districts reporting a surge in cases and mortality in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. These teams were being deployed in 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 of Chhattisgarh and nine of Punjab.

They will assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.